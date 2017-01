× Steelers vs. Chiefs playoff game moved to 8:20 p.m. start on Sunday

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The start of Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game between the has been pushed out of it’s 1:05 p.m. start and moved to 8:20 p.m.

Kansas City is under an ice storm warning this weekend, but conditions are expected to improve throughout the day. Both teams agreed to change the time of the game.

The Steelers tweeted this announcement Friday afternoon: