School systems announce snow make-up days

Here’s what we know so far about snow make-up days for local school systems for the time missed during the winter storm during the week of January 9.

Being that many of the school districts still haven’t made a decision on make up days, this list will change.

CHESAPEAKE:

Thursday, January 26, 2017, will remain a regular, instructional day as scheduled and mark the first day of exams.

Friday, January 27, 2017, originally scheduled as an Early Release Day for all students, will be a regular, full instructional day for all students and mark the second day of exams.

Monday, January 30, 2017, originally scheduled as a Teacher Workday/In-Service Day will be a regular, full instructional day for all students – finalize exams. (The Teacher Workday/In-Service Day is waived.)

Tuesday, January 31, 2017, originally scheduled as a Teacher Workday will be a regular, full instructional day for all students. January 31 will mark the end of the grading period.

Wednesday, February 1, 2017, originally scheduled as an instructional day, will be a Teacher Workday. (This will provide one day between semesters. A banked day from the second semester will be used in place of the instructional day originally scheduled.)

Thursday, February 2, 2017, will remain an instructional day and will now mark the first day of the second semester.

SUFFOLK:

Make-Up Days are expected to be discussed at the Jan. 12 meeting of the Suffolk School Board, and the board might adjust or add make-up days.

The board-approved calendar, which was voted on in the Spring of 2016, says the first two days missed will be covered by the extra instructional hours that are built into the school schedule. (NOTE: These built-in hours have already been “claimed” when schools were closed on Sept. 22, 2016 and on Oct. 10, 2016.)

The board-approved calendar then says the next days missed could be made up on Presidents’ Day, February 20, 2017, and on March 15, 2017 (early dismissal for students / staff development day). Additional time missed will be made up by adding time to the instructional day.

VIRGINIA BEACH:

Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) will use Feb. 20 and March 8 to make up the instructional time lost during Winter Storm Helena. Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence has decided to waive the remaining snow day for students by using time built in to the 181-day school calendar.

The makeup plan includes:

Feb. 20 (Presidents’ Day) will make up time lost Jan. 9

March 8 (originally designated as a professional learning day for staff) will be a makeup day for Jan. 10

Jan. 11 will not be made up by students or 12-month employees who worked Jan. 11; missed time for all other employees will be made up through a flexible schedule or use of leave.

Should additional days be missed due to inclement weather, time will be made up by adding minutes to the school day and/or other means as designated by the Superintendent. State law requires that school divisions provide a minimum of 180 days or 990 hours of instruction each school year.