Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Highs in the 40s with scattered showers

A cold front will linger near or south of the area through the weekend, so we can expect some unsettled weather conditions. We’re looking at a chance for some scattered showers today (30%). We do have a slight chance to see a little bit of a wintry mix this morning on the Eastern Shore and Peninsulas. We aren’t looking at a whole lot, but keeping the slight chance in there. Most areas won’t see any wintry weather this weekend. Highs in the low 40s.

Heading into Sunday, we are keeping a 20% chance to see a scattered shower, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-40s.

The beginning of the workweek is looking mostly dry, but also cloudy. Expect highs near 50. Temperatures will warm to the 60s for the rest of the week with a few chances for rain.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers (30%). Some sleet/snow/rain possible north. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

