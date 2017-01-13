Mixing things up for Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week runs January 15 to 22 with an opportunity to experience great dining at very appetizing prices. Downtown restaurants offer price-fixed, multi-course dinners for $35 or $25, and lunch for $12.

For participating restaurants, menu offerings and parking information, visit http://www.downtownnorfolk.org/explore/restaurant-week1. Reservations are recommended.

Presented by Downtown Norfolk Council.

A special thank you to Adam Bonsiewich and Dora Kent from Gershwin’s in Norfolk for sharing with us how to make the Mermaid Martini and the Grand Illumination to get us all in the mood for Restaurant Week.