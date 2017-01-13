How cops and barbers are working together on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. - We talk with Norfolk's police chief about a new community initiative, called “Five-0 and Fades.’’ It's an effort improve relations between police officers and young men by way of frank conversations, with the help of neighborhood barbers.
