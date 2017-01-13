Hampton man arrested for September shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – Police have arrested 25-year-old Rayon Antonyo Robinson in connection with a shooting that occurred on September 12, 2016.

Officers were called to a large fight and shooting in the 300 block of West Chamberlain Avenue. When police arrived on scene they located the victim, a 20-year-old Hampton man, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Further investigation revealed that the victim responded to the area in an attempt to help someone there who was involved in the physical altercation. When the man arrived to help, he was shot multiple times. The suspect then fled on foot from the area.

Rayon Antonyo Robinson has now been arrested and charged with one count of Maiming, one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, in regards to this incident.

Robinson was also a suspect in connection with a fraud investigation that occurred in August 2016. He was charged with two counts of Credit Card Theft and two counts of Credit Card Fraud in connection to that incident.

Robinson is in custody at the Hampton City Jail.