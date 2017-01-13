Former Virginia delegate attacked in prison, according to daughter

FORT DIX, N.J. – A former Virginia lawmaker serving time in prison has been attacked, according to his daughter.

Former Peninsula delegate Phil Hamilton is serving a nine and a half year sentence for bribery and extortion.

News 3 Anchor Kurt Williams spoke with his daughter Meredith Hamilton Archer who said her dad was beaten with a padlock in a sock while he slept early Christmas Eve morning.

She said Hamilton is now being confined to a special housing unit.

Archer also said she has limited information on his medical treatment.

The family has requested Hamilton be moved to a federal facility in Petersburg or North Carolina.

He is scheduled to be released in the summer of 2019.