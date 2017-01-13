× First Warning Traffic: Friday bridge openings and road closures

Bridge Openings:

Berkley Bridge – 5:15 a.m.

Gilmerton Bridge – 6:35 a.m.

James River Bridge – 7 a.m.

Centerville Turnpike Bridge – 8 a.m.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE CLOSURES REPORT

For the week of January 13, 2017 through January 20, 2017

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County :

· Segment I: There will be intermittent traffic stoppages lasting up to 20 minutes on I-64 east and west at the Fort Eustis Boulevard Bridge on January 13-14, starting at 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Stoppages will only take place in one direction at a time.

· There will be single-lane closures on I-64 westbound between Jefferson Avenue (exit 255) and Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250) on January 15-19 from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

· There will be a traffic shift on I-64 westbound between Jefferson Avenue (exit 255) and Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250) on January 16-19 starting at 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. following morning.

· Se gment II: There will be single-lane closures on I-64 west between Route 199 (exit 242) and Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250) on January 16-20, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

· Penniman Road (Route 641) will be reduced to a single lane under flagger control for utility work between Alexander Lee Parkway and Water Country Parkway, starting at 6 a.m. on January 9, until the afternoon of January 20.

· Starting the morning of Monday, January 16, westbound traffic on I-64 between Route 199 (exit 242) and Yorktown Road (exit 247) is expected to be shifted for the duration of Segment II construction to the newly reconstructed outside shoulder lanes in along the median of the project.

· Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.

· I-564 Intermodal Connector, Norfolk:

· Single-lane closures on I-564 east and west extending one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk to Terminal Boulevard/Hampton Boulevard. One lane will remain open at all times:

· Eastbound January 16-21 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

· Westbound January 16-21 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

· Please check http://www.i564intermodal.com/ for the latest closure/detour information.

· I-64/I-264 Interchange, Norfolk: Full weekend closures as follows:

· Reversible Roadway consecutive closure January 13-16 from 9 p.m. until 4 a.m. the following morning.

I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: S ingle-lane closures westbound as follows . One lane will remain open at all times:

· Westbound single-lane closures January 15 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning from the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel to Mercury Boulevard.

· Westbound January 17-18 from 9 p.m. until as late as 5 a.m. the following morning.

· Westbound single-lane closures January 19 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning from the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel to Mercury Boulevard.

· I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures northbound and southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

· Southbound January 15-19 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

· Southbound I-664 over Terminal Avenue January 16-20 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

· Northbound January 16-19 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

US-17 James River Bridge : Single-lane closures northbound and southbound. One lane will remain open at all times: Southbound January 15-19 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Northbound/Southbound January 17-19 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.



· I-564 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

· Westbound Runway Tunnel single-lane closures January 19 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. and from 2:30 p.m. until 5 p.m.

· Eastbound January 19 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning from Granby Street to Norfolk Naval Station Gates 3A &3.

· I-264 Eastbound, Virginia Beach: Dual-lane and triple-lane closures eastbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

· Eastbound dual-lane closures January 15-17 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning at Lynnhaven Parkway.

· Eastbound triple-lane closures January 15-19 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning at Rosemont Road.

· I-264 Westbound, Portsmouth: Single-lane and dual-lane closures westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

· Westbound January 17 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning at Frederick Boulevard.

· Westbound January 17 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning at Victory Boulevard.

I-264 Eastbound On-Ramp to I-64 Westbound, Norfolk : The inside lanes of I-264 eastbound on-ramp to I-64 westbound will close January 15 from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Motorists advised to follow detour signs.

VA-199 Westbound, James City County : Alternating lane closures westbound on VA-199 at VA-132 over College Creek. One lane will remain open at all times: January 15-18 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.



U.S. 17 Northbound, Newport News : Dual-lane closures northbound on J Clyde Morris Boulevard as follows: January 17 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on J Clyde Morris Boulevard between McGuire Place/San Jose Drive and Diligence Drive.



Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: January 15-21: Alternating single-lane closures northbound and southbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street . January 15-21: Alternating single-lane closures eastbound and westbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Princess Anne Road, between Sigmon Street and the intersection of Military Highway. January 15-21: Alternating single-lane closures eastbound and westbound from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Northampton Boulevard between the intersection of Military Highway and past USAA Drive. January 15-21: Alternating single-lane closures eastbound and westbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Robin Hood Road between Ellsmere Avenue and Miller Store Road.



U.S. 258 Eastbound/Westbound (Smith’s Ferry Road), Southampton County : Alternating lane closures with flagger operations over the Nottoway River between Delaware Road and Forks of the River Road as follows: January 18 from 8 :30 a.m. until 3 p.m. January 20 from 8 :30 a.m. until 3 p.m.



U.S. 58 Eastbound, Southampton County : Consecutive right-lane closure eastbound on U.S. 58 between the Pretlow Street Bridge and the Suffolk city line at the Blackwater Bridge. One lane will remain open at all times.

