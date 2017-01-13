× First Warning Forecast: Cooling down just in time for the weekend

Cooling down just in time for the weekend….Get ready for a big cool down as we move through the next few days.

A cold front will push through the area today. We’ll likely see our high temperatures early in the day, with highs in the 50s. Then, we’ll see our numbers falling into the upper 40s by afternoon as our winds take a shift from the north. We’ll see more clouds than sun as the front pushes in. An isolated shower is possible, but most areas will stay dry. We’ll see winds from the north between 10 and 20 mph, with higher gusts. Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the upper 30s, with north winds at 10-20 mph, with higher gusts.

The front will linger near or just south of the area going through the weekend, which means we’ll see unsettled conditions. On Saturday, we’ll see a chance of showers. A little sleet could mix in. But some sleet/snow could mix in a bit more for our northern communities along the Eastern Shore and Northern Neck. Little to no accumulation is expected. Most areas won’t see any wintry weather this weekend. On Sunday, a few showers are in the forecast. Highs will be in the mid 40s on Saturday and the mid and upper 40s by Sunday.

On Monday, we’re expecting clouds and sunshine with highs in the mid 50s.

Today: More Clouds Than Sun. Isolated Showers Possible (10-20%). Windy. Highs in the upper 50s, then falling by afternoon in the upper 40s. Winds: SW/N 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Cold and Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: N 10-20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (50%). Some sleet/snow/rain possible north. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1964 Winter Storm: 5.3″ snow – Richmond

1982 Winter Storm – 7.1″ snow – Richmond

