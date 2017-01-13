× Chesapeake dad catches man break inside his home, chases him

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police say they are investigating a home burglary after a father at the residence caught a suspect opening his back door.

David Wilkerson says his neighbor alerted him on Saturday night that he thought someone might have tried to get in his back window on Weston Arch before 8:30 p.m.

His neighbor saw footprints in the snow in his backyard and asked Wilkerson if he could see anything on his security cameras.

Wilkerson says while checking his cameras, he looked at the live recording of his own backyard.

He saw a man with a mask covering his mouth, and his hood up, walking on his back porch. and called 9-1-1.

After realizing that he left the back door unlocked because of snow shoveling, Wilkerson says he saw the man open his door.

He hung up the phone and took off after the man. He says the suspect went in the woods in his neighbor’s backyard and was able to get away.

Wilkerson says he met with his neighbors in Westgate Park last night to discuss how to keep a close watch on each other’s homes.

Chesapeake Police say their investigation is on-going.