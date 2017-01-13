× Check out the 2017 Hampton Roads International Auto Show this weekend!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The auto show is back at the Virginia Beach Convention Center!

There will be over 300 new cars on display, vendor booths and contests happening all weekend long at the 2017 Hampton Roads International Auto Show.

It’s a “non-selling” environment, meaning no one can actually sell you a car while you’re there which means no pressure and plenty of time to get up close and personal with whatever car you like.

This is a good time to ask questions to product experts and see all the new technology.

The show opens Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m. and is open until 10 p.m. Sunday, you can check out the cars from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.