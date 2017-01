Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Patriots Day, the film about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and the manhunt that followed, opens in theaters this weekend. The movie, based on a book, stars Mark Wahlberg, John Goodman, Kevin Bacon and more.

What this movie does right is that it stands as a compelling tribute to the victims of the bombing, the heroes that emerged and the people of Boston, without going all "Hollywood". It is tasteful, yet compelling. And highly recommended.

I give Patriots Day 4 out of 5 Blaines.