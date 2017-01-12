VDOT crews working to fill potholes in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. – VDOT crews in Hampton Roads are working to fill potholes that are emerging due to the recent temperature swings.

VDOT says crews have been proactively repairing trouble spots on interstates and on state-maintained primary and secondary roads.

Crews will continue to repair potholes on state-maintained roads as damage arises. If the pothole is on a city street, please call the public works department for that locality.

Anyone who spots a pothole is asked to report it so the district can repair as many as possible.

To do so, call VDOT’s Customer Care Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or visit http://my.vdot.virginia.gov.