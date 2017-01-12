× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Even warmer today and windy

Warm and windy… Watch for areas patchy fog this morning. Temperatures will start in the 50s today and climb into the mid and upper 60s this afternoon, almost 20 degrees above normal. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds through the day but it will be windy. SW winds will ramp up with gusts to near 25 mph possible.

A cold front will push through on Friday. It is not going to be a big rain maker but will usher in cooler air. Highs will slip into the mid and upper 50s tomorrow under mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible but most areas will stay dry. It will remain windy but winds will shift to the north.

Even cooler air will move in for the weekend. Expect highs in the mid 40s on Saturday and mid to upper 40s for Sunday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers possible both days.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Warm, Windy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: SW 10-15G25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 10-15G20

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: W/N 10-15 G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 12th

1964 Winter Storm – 5.3″ snow – Richmond

