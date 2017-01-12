The latest innovations and trends for the heart of your home on Coast Live

Latest Winter Storm Closings and Delays

Posted 1:14 pm, January 12, 2017, by , Updated at 01:16PM, January 12, 2017

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Healthy living expert Danny Seo brings us the latest trends coming out of this year’s Kitchen and Bath Industry Show and shows us how the new ideas may just help us simplify and improve our daily lives.