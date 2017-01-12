Rams hire Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay as their head coach

LOS ANGELES, Va. – The Los Angeles Rams have hired Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay as their next head coach,

Sean McVay will be named the Rams next head coach. Formal announcement forthcoming. Not a surprise at this point. They've been locked on him — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 12, 2017

McVay, who’s been calling the plays for the Redskins offense since 2014, is now the youngest head coach in NFL History at 30 years old. The Rams fired Jeff Fisher earlier this season after five straight losing seasons.

The Rams met with McVay for a second time on Wednesday. McVay led the Redskins to the third ranked total offense in 2016. Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins had a career year under McVay, passing for 4,917 yards.