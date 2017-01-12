Local Talent: Dustin Furlow plays live on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Local guitarist/vocalist Dustin Furlow (dustinfurlow.com) shares his incredible talent with Coast Live and his song "The Garden." Dustin's newest CD release "The Sound That You Call Home" has just been named # 1 CD of the year by Acoustic Highway on WHRV-89.5fm.

See Dustin next when he opens for Robin & Linda Williams in Concert Saturday, January 14 at 7pm at the Barry Robinson Theater, 4552 Princess Anne Rd. in Virginia Beach. Tickets on-line @ www.tidewateracoustic.org or call 538-1959.