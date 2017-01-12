× Homicide investigation underway after woman dies at CHKD from gunshot wound

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after a female gunshot victim walked into the CHKD emergency room late Wednesday night and died as she was being treated.

The victim walked into the CHKD emergency room around 11:30 p.m. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was treated but was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival. Her identity has not been released at this time.

Police believed they have located the scene of the shooting in the 2300 block of Barre Street.

At this time, the woman’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with any information that may help police is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.