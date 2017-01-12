Latest Winter Storm Closings and Delays

FREQUENCY new episode, Wednesday 01/18 at 11pm on WGNT 27

Frequency — Image Number: FRQ1_TCA_Group_0137.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Daniel Bonjour, Devin Kelley, Riley Smith, Peyton List, Mekhi Phifer, Anthony Ruivivar and Lenny Jacobson — Photo: JSquared Photography/The CW — ÃÂ© 2016 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

“Harmonic” — (11:00 p.m. -12:00 a.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

 

RAIMY AND FRANK CONTINUE THEIR MISSION TO STOP THE NIGHTINGALE KILLER – Raimy (Peyton List) and Frank (Riley Smith) make a huge discovery while continuing their search for the Nightingale. Meanwhile, Stan (Anthony Ruivivar) is willing to do anything to bring Frank down. Mekhi Phifer, Devin Kelley, Daniel Bonjour and Lenny Jacobson also star. Stefan Pleszcynski directed the episode written by Jeannine Renshaw (#112). Original airdate 1/18/2017.