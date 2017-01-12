FREQUENCY new episode, Wednesday 01/18 at 11pm on WGNT 27

“Harmonic” — (11:00 p.m. -12:00 a.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

RAIMY AND FRANK CONTINUE THEIR MISSION TO STOP THE NIGHTINGALE KILLER – Raimy (Peyton List) and Frank (Riley Smith) make a huge discovery while continuing their search for the Nightingale. Meanwhile, Stan (Anthony Ruivivar) is willing to do anything to bring Frank down. Mekhi Phifer, Devin Kelley, Daniel Bonjour and Lenny Jacobson also star. Stefan Pleszcynski directed the episode written by Jeannine Renshaw (#112). Original airdate 1/18/2017.