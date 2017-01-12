× First Warning Forecast: We’re cooling down again

We’re cooling down again….Enjoy the warm weather while it lasts! We’re tracking much cooler weather, just in time for the weekend.

As we move through our Thursday, expect a big warm up. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s, due in part to some gusty southwest winds. Average highs are in the upper 40s this time of the year. And the current record high in Norfolk is 75 degrees set back in 1890. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today. Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the 50s. Winds will still be a bit breezy from the southwest between 10 and 15 mph.

A cold front will push through the area on Friday. We’ll likely see our high temperatures in the morning, with highs in the 50s. Then, we’ll see our numbers falling into the upper 40s by afternoon as our winds take a shift from the north. We’ll see more clouds than sun as the front pushes in. An isolated shower is possible, but most areas will stay dry.

The front will linger near or just south of the area going through the weekend, which means we’ll see unsettled conditions. We’ll see a chance of rain and much cooler weather. Highs will be in the mid 40s on Saturday and the mid and upper 40s by Sunday.

This Afternoon: Sun and Clouds. Warm and Windy. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, gusts to 30+ mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Windy. Lows in the 50s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Friday: More Clouds Than Sun. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Windy. Highs in the upper 50s, then falling by afternoon in the upper 40s. Winds: W/N 10-20 mph, gust to 25 mph.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

