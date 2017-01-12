× First Warning Forecast: Colder air begins to move in for Friday

Hope you enjoyed the warm weather today, because we have much colder air headed our way.

After a very warm and breezy day, temperatures will drop into the 50s. It will still be a bit on the breezy side with winds from the southwest between 10 and 15 mph. A cold front will approach from the north tonight and will push through the region through late Friday. Winds will switch to out of the north bringing in some colder air. Highs in the mid to upper 50s early in the afternoon, and then falling as we head into the evening. More clouds than sunshine throughout the day. A slight chance for an isolated shower, but for the most part, most areas will be dry.

The front will linger near or just south of the area going through the weekend, which means we’ll see unsettled conditions. We have a chance to see a little bit of snow or sleet up on the Eastern Shore and Peninsulas in the early morning where temperatures will be colder. This is something we will be keeping our eye on. Highs on Saturday in the lower 40s with scattered shower chances for the rest of the day. Another chance for some showers on Sunday with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures begin to warm up heading into Monday, with highs in the 50s. Then back to the 60s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Windy. Lows in the 50s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Friday: More Clouds Than Sun. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Windy. Highs in the upper 50s, then falling by afternoon in the upper 40s. Winds: W/N 10-20 mph, gust to 25 mph.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

