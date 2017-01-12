Daniel Dixon dialing up big performances with a special fan on his mind

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – You can feel the heat inside Kaplan Arena at William & Mary. The Tribe (8-7) have been up-and-down all season, but are still undefeated at home. “We’ve been a little bit of an erratic team this year, lacking consistency at times, so that’s what we’re after right now, that’s part of the process, learning to be good everyday,” said head coach Tony Shaver.

The Tribe have picked up two conference wins, and in the midst of the wins coming in, senior guard Daniel Dixon’s range continues to extend out. “We put Daniel on the bench for four games because he hadn’t played well for us this year and that’s not so much the point as it is to see how he responded,” Shaved said.

Dixon’s response was loud and clear. He’s averaging a career-best 16 points per game, and in the last four games, he’s put up two 30-point efforts. “I don’t think it’s been something that happened quickly, I’ve always been a late-bloomer,” said Dixon.

Better late than never though, and in late game situations, Dixon has shined. He now has three career game-winners, including two against Hofstra. “It’s kind of amazing he’s done it to the same team twice and their coach has to be really happy Daniel Dixon is leaving next year,” said senior guard Omar Prewitt.

Dixon tweeted his inspiration to the world after setting a new Ted Constant Center record with 36 points against Old Dominion.

That was for you grandma. #Tribe — Daniel Dixon (@Mr_HeatCheck) December 30, 2016

Dixon’s grandmother has been in the hospital recovering from a stroke and brain aneurysm, but he’s faithful that one of his favorite fans will be in the stands again during his final season. “Just having faith, in that every day I’m playing for her,” Dixon said. “And just to know that she’s smiling, somewhere looking at a TV watching me play, is all the motivation I need.”