Commonwealth’s Attorney won’t press charges against Newport News Vice Mayor Tina Vick

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney announced Thursday that no criminal charges or prosecution is warranted against Tina Vick.

Vick is the Newport News Vice Mayor and was previously accused of conflict of interest allegations.

Andrew Shannon claimed that in February of 2016 Vick was involved in a conflict of interest act and that in July of 2016 Vick committed improper campaign finance reporting.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney said after a thorough legal review of each matter no charges or prosecution are warranted.

