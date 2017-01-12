Chargers announce move to Los Angeles after 56 years in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The Chargers took to Twitter Thursday and announced they will be relocating to Los Angeles.

The tweet includes a letter from team president and CEO Dean Spanos saying after much deliberation the decision was made to begin the 2017 NFL season in a different city.

San Diego has been the home to the Chargers for 56 years and the Spanos says he has nothing but gratitude for the support of fans over the years.

The Chargers started their first season in LA in 1960 and the letter says they still have a fan base there.

In part, Spanos said “We must get back to winning. And, we must make a meaningful contribution, not just on the field, but off the field as a leader and champion for the community.”