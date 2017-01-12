Latest Winter Storm Closings and Delays

ARROW, Wednesday 01/18 at 10pm on WGNT 27, after ACC Basketball

Posted 7:00 am, January 12, 2017, by , Updated at 07:01AM, January 12, 2017
Arrow -- "What We Leave Behind" -- Image AR509b_0304b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen/The Green Arrow and Prometheus -- Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW -- © 2016 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

“What We Leave Behind” — (approx 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

PROMETHEUS MAKES A DEADLY MOVE AGAINST OLIVER AND THE TEAM — After Prometheus attacks Curtis (Echo Kellum), Oliver (Stephen Amell) realizes Prometheus knows all of Team Arrow’s secret identities and is planning to come for them one by one.  Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and Detective Malone (guest star Tyler Ritter) discover a clue that links Prometheus to Oliver’s past.  Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Wendy Mericle & Beth Schwartz (#509).  Original airdate 12/7/2016.