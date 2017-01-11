Virginia Zoo’s tiger cubs celebrate 1st birthday with a romp in the snow

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Zoo’s two Malayan tiger cubs, Osceola and Stubbley, celebrated their first birthday on January 6 and got a nice birthday present with a major snowfall on January 7.

The cubs had a chance to play in the snow and from the looks of it, they had a blast!

The Zoo says Osceola currently weighs 190 lbs, Stubbley weighs 183 lbs, they eat 7.5 pounds of meat each day, love to wrestle together, play with their enrichment boxes and happily greet their keepers every day.

The Zoo is having a birthday party for the cubs on Saturday, January 14th. The first 100 people to attend the party will receive a FREE mini cupcake to kick off the party. Then watch the cubs smash their own birthday cake! Plus, enjoy educational activities, enrichment, buttons and more.