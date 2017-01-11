Two arrested for assaulting Newport News officer during a traffic stop

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Two women we arrested for assaulting a police officer during a traffic stop Tuesday.

A police officer conducted a traffic stop in the 11000 block of Tarrytown Court shortly before 10:30 a.m. on a 2012 Kia due to a traffic violation.

During the traffic stop, police say the driver, 23-year-old Brianne Glee, became disorderly and assaulted the officer.

While the officer was arresting Glee, police say the passenger, 22-year-old Delicia Mayo came out of the car and assaulted the arresting officer. Police say she had to be physically restrained by the assisting officer.

Officers located what they suspect to be marijuana and ecstasy in the vehicle, along with a smoking device with suspected marijuana residue.

Glee, from Suffolk, was charged with assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest and obstructing justice without threats or force.

Mayo, also from Suffolk, was charged with assault on law enforcement and obstructing justice with threats or force.

Additional charges are pending the results of the seized property.