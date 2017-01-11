Tired of being cooped up? How about a trivia night?!
Chesapeake, Va. – Trivia Nights have been popping up all over Hampton Roads.
It’s a great way to get out of the house if you’re getting cabin fever from all this snow!
Each trivia night is held differently, but Troy Trivia holds a different one each night at different local spots. Every Wednesday – it’s at Tap It Local in Chesapeake.
Do you know it all? Try to get through multiple rounds of easy, medium and difficult level trivia questions.
You don’t have to sign up – just show up and be ready to think!