State Police issue Senior Alert for woman missing from northern Virginia

WINCHESTER, Va. – Police across Virginia are looking for a missing 80-year-old woman.

Catherine B. Hemlepp was last seen in Fairfax Co. Tuesday driving a maroon 2017 Ford Escape with Pennsylvania license plates numbered WR9679P.

Hemlepp suffers from a cognitive disorder and police believe she may be in danger.

She is described as white, 5’7″ tall, 150 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Hemlepp was last seen wearing an orange vest and flowered pants.

If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts, call the Winchester Police Department at 540-662-4131.