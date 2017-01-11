Redskins interview Gus Bradley for defensive coordinator opening

ASHBURN, Va. – Former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley interviewed for the Redskins defensive coordinator opening on Wednesday, the team announced.

Bradley spent time with Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan in Seattle as a defensive coordinator (2009-2012). Prior to Seattle, Bradley was Linebackers Coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2006-2008.

Earlier this week, the Redskins interviewed former Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine.

Washington ranked 28th in total defense for the 2016 season.