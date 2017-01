LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams are winding down their head coaching search, and our “honing in” on Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora.

McVay and the Rams contingent met for the second time during the coaching search Wednesday. He would be the youngest head coach in NFL history at 30 years old.

Washington ranked 3rd in total offense this year, with quarterback Kirk Cousins positing a career high in passing yards (4,917).