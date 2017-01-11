× Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A raccoon has tested positive for rabies, according to the Peninsula Health District.

The raccoon was found in the area of Peters Lane in Newport News.

If you or anyone you know has information about exposure to this type of animal (bite, scratch, or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth) is asked to contact the Health Department at 757-594-7340.

Exposure also includes contact with pets.

Health officials remind the public that rabies is fatal but preventable.

Health Services will be contacting immediate neighbors in this area and civic or homeowner’s associations.