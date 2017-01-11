Previewing The Dream Bowl on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Dream Bowl is a College Football All-Star Showcase of the best FCS, D-II and D-III players from across the country. The game and the series of events held over Martin Luther King Weekend are a celebration of the excellence, commitment, and sacrifice made by the players and their families. The Dream Bowl weekend will incorporate family activities and community involvement as we make Virginia Beach and the Dream Bowl a destination for football fans and families alike.

January 12-16, Virginia Beach Sportsplex

www.dreambowl.net

