× Portsmouth holds summit for Human Trafficking awareness and education

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Community leaders in Hampton roads are acknowledging human trafficking, saying its more of a problem than you may realize.

A summit held Wednesday morning at the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame was set up to remind people that human trafficking is not just children being snatched from their home and sold to far- off countries, it’s a victimization of people everywhere and it is happening right here on our streets.

The summit focused on creating a trauma-informed network here in Hampton roads so that people can recognize trafficking and put an end to it.

Portsmouth Commonwealth Attorney, Stephanie Morales, said this is something we need to be well-educated on so we can recognize the victims and get them the help they need.