NO TOMORROW season finale, Tuesday 01/17 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“No Sleep ‘Til Reykjavik” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

XAVIER IS SHOCKED TO LEARN HIS THEORY HAS BEEN CONFIRMED – Xavier (Joshua Sasse) discovers his asteroid research has been validated, which changes everything. While an unknowing Evie (Tori Anderson) takes a solo journey to think about her future, Timothy (Jesse Rath) distracts himself with a different kind of trip, and the Cybermart gang endures Deirdre’s (Amy Pietz) harsh new rules. Sarayu Blue and Jonathan Langdon also star Corinne Brinkerhoff, Gracie Glassmeyer and Justin W. Lo wrote the episode, directed by Stuart Gillard (#113). Original airdate 1/17/2017.