Martin Luther King Day events in Hampton Roads and NE N.C.

Martin Luther King Day is January 16 and there are many events happening in Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina to celebrate King’s life and legacy.

Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968.

King was an influential social activist and minister from Atlanta, Georgia. He bravely led the Civil Rights Movement in the U.S. from the 1950s up until his assassination.

Here is a list of events broken down by area:

Chesapeake:

Monday, Jan. 16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Blood Drive at the Chesapeake Conference Center (700 Conference Center Drive)

Newport News:

Sunday, Jan. 15, 1:30 p.m. – Parade and March at New Beech Grove Baptist, 326 Tabbs Lane

Saturday, Jan. 21, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Gospel Music Celebration Concert at United House of Prayer For All People, 1811 Ivy Avenue

Norfolk: