Martin Luther King Day events in Hampton Roads and NE N.C.

Martin Luther King Day is January 16 and there are many events happening in Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina to celebrate King’s life and legacy.
Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968.
King was an influential social activist and minister from Atlanta, Georgia. He bravely led the Civil Rights Movement in the U.S. from the 1950s up until his assassination.
Here is a list of events broken down by area:
Chesapeake:
- Monday, Jan. 16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Blood Drive at the Chesapeake Conference Center (700 Conference Center Drive)
Newport News:
- Sunday, Jan. 15, 1:30 p.m. – Parade and March at New Beech Grove Baptist, 326 Tabbs Lane
- Saturday, Jan. 21, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Gospel Music Celebration Concert at United House of Prayer For All People, 1811 Ivy Avenue
Norfolk:
- Sunday, Jan. 15, 7 p.m. – Songs for a Dreamer – A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. – free concert by The Virginia Symphony at Calvary Revival Church, 5833 Poplar Hall Drive
- Monday, Jan. 16, 9:30 a.m. – Ceremony honoring Dr. King, Jr. at the Attucks Theatre, 1010 Church Street followed by a march to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial for a wreath-laying ceremony.
- Monday, Jan. 16, 7 p.m. – Barbara Hamm Lee Moderates MLK Day Discussion in the Virginia Wesleyan College Boyd Dining Center.