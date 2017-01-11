× Man arrested in connection with Hampton pizza shop armed robbery

HAMPTON, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with a July pizza shop armed robbery.

Police say 54-year-old Brian Gale has been arrested and charged with one count of robbery, one count of Breaking and Entering, one count of Discharging a Firearm in an Occupied Building, one count of Wearing a Mask in Public, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and two counts of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

On July 3 police say a man entered the Ricco’s Pizza in the first block of West Mercury Blvd., displayed a firearm, and demanded money.

After receiving money the suspect then fled the scene through the back door of the business.

The suspect fired one shot inside the business and another shot after fleeing.

Police say no injuries were reported in the incident.

Gale is in custody at the Hampton City Jail.