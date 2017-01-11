Latest Winter Storm Closings and Delays

Jermaine Dupri is looking for the next big rap star on Coast Live

Posted 8:36 am, January 11, 2017

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We talk with Grammy® winner & producer Jermaine Dupri about his show The Rap Game, and to find out  what it takes to be the best in the music industry. Dupri is joined by one of the young rappers competing on the show.