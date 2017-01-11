Crash closes Wilroy Road for several hours Wednesday morning

SUFFOLK, Va. – Wilroy Road was closed for approximately an hour and a half on Wednesday morning after a two-vehicle crash.

The crash was reported to Suffolk dispatchers just before 7:30 a.m.

Police say the driver of a car failed to yield while turning off Williams Road onto Wilroy Road, resulting in the car being T-boned by a box truck, causing the truck to overturn.

The driver of the car was taken to Sentara Obici Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the truck chose not to go to the hospital.

The driver of the car was issued a summons for failure to yield.