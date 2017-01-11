Bills hire Sean McDermott, ex-William & Mary captain, as head coach

ORCHARD PARK, NY – The Buffalo Bills, an organization loaded with talent from the 757, have added another Hampton Roads product to its pack.

Sean McDermott, a former captain of the William & Mary football team, has agreed to become the next head coach in Buffalo.

McDermott spent the last six seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers. Prior to his time in Charlotte, McDermott spent 12 years in various roles on the Eagles staff.

Sean McDermott has agreed to become the next head coach of the Buffalo Bills — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 11, 2017

McDermott spent the last six seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers. Prior to his time in Charlotte, McDermott spent 12 years in various roles on the Eagles staff.

Congrats to former Tribe Football captain Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills new head coach! #R… https://t.co/aMfx4O47CU pic.twitter.com/Gh6Ct2ALkq — TribeAthletics (@TribeAthletics) January 11, 2017

McDermott was a four-year letterwinner for the Tribe and finished his career with 322 tackles in 26 career starts. He graduated from the College in 1998 with a degree in business finance. McDermott’s William & Mary ties were featured in this piece on CBSSports.com last year during Super Bowl 50 week.

Hampton Roads natives Tyrod Taylor, EJ Manuel, Justin Hunter, Percy Harvin are currently on the Bills roster.