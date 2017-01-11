Authorities investigating electrical issue in Downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Virginia Dominion Power and Norfolk Fire-Rescue are investigating an electrical issue in the 100 block of Tazewell Street.

Just before 9:30 a.m., Norfolk Fire-Rescue units were called to the area after a construction worker noticed smoke coming from a manhole cover.

Fire crews investigated and called Virginia Dominion Power to assist.

At this time, the 100 block of Tazewell Street is closed to all traffic. Pedestrian and vehicle traffic is restricted on Granby Street between Market Street and Brooke Avenue.

At some point, electrical service will be turned off in the area so crews can fix the problem.

The following businesses may be affected when Virginia Dominion Power turns off the electrical service:

The Loraine 245 Granby Street

The Anchor Brew House 237 Granby Street

Greenwood Condominium 237 Granby Street

The Big Easy 111 Tazewell Street

Fitness Gym 111 Tazewell Street

Norfolk Police is assisting with pedestrian and vehicle traffic control on Granby Street. Norfolk Fire-Rescue will be providing logistical support to Virginia Dominion Power while they work to resolve the issue.

