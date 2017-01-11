× 24-year-old Portsmouth man arrested for heroin trafficking, $8K worth of drug recovered

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. – The Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that a 24-year-old man was arrested for trafficking heroin.

Tevonte Javar Moore, from Portsmouth, was arrested for Trafficking Heroin by Possession, Traffic Heroin by Transportation, Traffic Heroin by Sale, and Traffic Heroin by Delivery.

Moore was arrested on January 8 around 7:30 p.m., in the 800 block of Caratoke Hwy.

When authorities arrested Moore they recovered about two ounces of heroin which is valued at $8,000.

Moore is currently in the detention center under a $250,000 secure bond.

His next court hearing will be January 25.