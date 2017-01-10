× Suffolk woman plans to run 7 marathons on each continent in hopefully 7 days

Suffolk, Va. A Suffolk woman plans to run marathons on every continent in 7 days.

Metals from races around the country hang on the wall and there is a lot of evidence of a lot of hard work and sweat inside Lisa Davis’s house.

“I think anybody can do it,” said Davis.

In September Davis finished a race in Hawaii which completed her goal of finishing races in all 50 states.

“I’m always looking at the next goal. First, it was 50 states,” said Davis.

She has run two 100 mile races and countless others.

Now her new goal is the Triple 7 Quest which is running a marathon on each continent in the world finishing in Antarctica in hopes of completing the goal in 7 days in the fridge weather cooperates.

“I think this is going to be exciting. I think life is about little journeys, memories and this will be one that I have forever. It’ll be a one and done because it’s cold in Antarctica but I’m excited about it,” said Davis.

Davis retired from the Marine Corps a few years ago and frequently carries an American Flag with her while she runs.

“We carry the flag in support of those who defend our country. You know freedom isn’t free so we honor them,” said Davis.

It’s her military training that she said helps her push her limits.

“You push yourself and you don’t quit. They’ve always told us there is a difference between being in pain and being injured,” said Davis.

She’s overcome obstacles and now encourages others to run.

“Runners come in all shapes and sizes colors ages,” said Davis, “This is a sport that anyone can do. It’s probably one of the most euphoric and rewarding things to be in a community of runners.

The trip cost about $14,000 and that doesn’t include all the airfare.