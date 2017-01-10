Norfolk residents can adopt a free tree on Saturday!

NORFOLK, Va. – Residents of Norfolk can adopt a tree for free on Saturday, January 14.

The Jam’n Jamz Fruit and Nut Tree Adoption Fair will be from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Ernie Morgan Center (3500-A Granby Street). To get there you take The Zoo entrance and then make your first left to the end of the parking lot.

450 fruit and nut trees will hopefully be adopted out for free. The best time to plant these types of trees is now, from Halloween through Valentine’s Day.

Here’s a list of trees available:

Anna Apple

Ein Shemer apple

Kieffer pear

Brown Turkey fig

Santa Rosa plum

Methley plum

Fuyu persimmon

Pawpaw (Colin’s Select)

Sam Houston peach

Suwanee peach

Pawnee Pecan

Allegheny chinquapin

Trees are available to Norfolk residents at one per household. Some trees come in pairs to ensure adequate cross-pollination.

People who adopt a tree agree to plant and maintain the tree, provide tree location, and complete a follow-up survey.