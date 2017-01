NORFOLK, Va. – Naval Station Norfolk Sailors spent Saturday and Sunday cleaning up from the winter storm.

Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington and the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan shoveled the ships’ decks.

Some aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower managed to squeeze in some fun and made snow angels on the flight deck!

Click through the photo gallery above for more pictures.

Related:

Winter storm hits Hampton Roads and North Carolina