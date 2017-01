TWO-HOUR SPECIAL

(8:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

HOWIE MANDEL HOSTS THIS ALL-NEW SPECIAL – Hosted by Howie Mandel, HOWIE MANDEL ALL-STAR COMEDY GALA features performances by some of today’s top comedians. Recorded at the world’s biggest comedy event, the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, the special features stand-up performances by Chesapeake native Jay Pharoah, Iliza Shlesinger, Russell Peters and JB Smoove, as well as many others. Original airdate 1/16/2017.