Folks battle cabin fever as snow sticks around

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - As the snow and ice continues to stick around, many folks are looking for ways to battle cabin fever and prevent from getting stir crazy.

Despite icy and snowy roads, the parking lot of Regal Cinemas in Newport News was not empty. Many people headed to the silver screen on their first day out after the snow storm hit Saturday. One group of ladies drove from Matthews just to get out of the house for the first time.

“First time, 10 inches of snow. Our driveway is really impossible to get down, so we braved it in the Chevy, and came out, gathered friends and off we came," said Molly Broderson.

One Life Fitness had a parking lot full of cars. The gym was full of people sticking to their New Years resolutions and working off pent up energy from staying inside.