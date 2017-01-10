× First Warning Traffic – Tuesday bridge openings and delays

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Centerville Turnpike Bridge 7:15 AM

Gilmerton Bridge 7:45 AM

TRAVEL ALERT: Ice remains on most major roadways and possible on the interstates and exit ramps. Take it slow, icy patches will sneak up on you this morning.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE CLOSURES REPORT:

January 6, 2017 through January 13, 2017

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County : Segment I: There will be eastbound and westbound single-lane closures on I-64 between Jefferson Avenue (exit 255) and Fort Eustis Boulevard (exit 250) on January 8-12, starting at 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. A full closure of Industrial Park Drive will take place between Trusswood Lane and Ridgeview Drive January 9, starting at 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. There will also be intermittent traffic stoppages lasting up to 20 minutes on I-64 east and west at the Fort Eustis Boulevard Bridge on January 8-12, starting at 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Stoppages will only take place in one direction at a time. Segment II: There will be single-lane closures on I-64 west between Route 199 (exit 242) and Fort Eustis (exit 250) on January 9-14, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Penniman Road (Route 641) will be reduced to a single lane under flagger control for utility work between Alexander Lee Parkway and Water Country Parkway, starting at 6 a.m. on January 9, until the afternoon of January 20. Starting the morning of January 12, westbound traffic on I-64 between Route 199 (exit 242) and Yorktown Road (exit 247) is expected to be shifted for the duration of Segment II construction to the newly reconstructed outside shoulder lanes in preparation for the placement of the temporary concrete barrier along the median of the project.

Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.

I-564 Intermodal Connector, Norfolk:

Single-lane closures on I-564 east and west extending one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk to Terminal Boulevard/Hampton Boulevard. One lane will remain open at all times:

Eastbound January 9-14 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Westbound January 9-14 from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Please check http://www.i564intermodal.com/ for the latest closure/detour information.

I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Westbound single-lane closures January 8-12 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning from the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel to Mercury Boulevard.

I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures northbound and southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Southbound January 9-10 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Northbound January 11-12 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

US-17 James River Bridge : Single-lane closures southbound. One lane will remain open at all times: Southbound January 8-12 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-564 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane and dual-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Westbound Runway Tunnel single-lane closures January 12 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Eastbound dual-lane closures January 8-13 from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning from Terminal Boulevard to Naval Station Piers/Gates 1 &2.

I-664 Northbound, Chesapeake: Alternating lane closures northbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Northbound January 9-10 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning from Bowers Hill to Military Highway.

VA-199 Westbound, James City County : Alternating lane closures westbound on VA-199 at VA-132 over College Creek. One lane will remain open at all times: January 8-11 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: January 8-14: Alternating single-lane closures northbound and southbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. January 8-14: Alternating single-lane closures eastbound and westbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Princess Anne Road, between Sigmon Street and the intersection of Military Highway. January 8-14: Alternating single-lane closures eastbound and westbound from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Northampton Boulevard between the intersection of Military Highway and past USAA Drive. January 8-14: Alternating single-lane closures eastbound and westbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Robin Hood Road between Ellsmere Avenue and Miller Store Road.

U.S. 58 Eastbound, Southampton County: Consecutive right-lane closure eastbound on U.S. 58 between the Pretlow Street Bridge and the Suffolk city line at the Blackwater Bridge. One lane will remain open at all times.

Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58 Eastbound, Southampton County : Consecutive left-lane closure eastbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). One lane will remain open at all times: January 9-13 from 6 a.m. until noon.

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King, Jr. Freeway: Please check Elizabeth River Tunnels website for the latest closure and detour information regarding the Downtown Tunnel, Midtown Tunnel and the MLK Freeway.

Please check Elizabeth River Tunnels website for the latest closure and detour information regarding the Downtown Tunnel, Midtown Tunnel and the MLK Freeway. U.S. 58 East: Midtown tunnel open with a single lane closure Tuesday through Thursday, Jan. 10-12 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Midtown tunnel open with a single lane closure Tuesday through Thursday, Jan. 10-12 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning. U.S. 58 East: Single lane closure north of London Boulevard Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 11 and 12 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.

SUPER LOADS MAY CAUSE TRAVEL DELAYS ON U.S 301 AND U.S. 58 Travel impacts begin Monday, January 9

GREENSVILLE COUNTY –The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) would like to alert drivers of super load moves that may cause travel delays in Emporia. Beginning at 10 p.m. on Monday, January 9, a super load will impact travel lanes on U.S. 301 south, then on U.S. 58 west through Emporia and end at Route 606 (Grassy Pond Road).

More super loads are expected January 10 through January 19 from 10 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the following morning. The super loads will impact travel lanes in both the eastbound and westbound directions on U.S 58. Traffic will be reduced to one lane each in direction intermittently. Crews will close I-95 north Exit 12 to U.S. 301 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Drivers on I-95 north can take the next exit (Exit 13) to Route 614 to reach their destination. Message boards on the interstate will alert motorists to the exit closure.

DMV law enforcement, Virginia State Police and local sheriffs will escort the oversized trucks to the destination at 605 Rogers Road. Motorists should plan extra time into their commutes or take an alternate route.