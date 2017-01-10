× First Warning Forecast: Temps are finally headed above freezing

Temps are finally headed above freezing….A lot of us have enjoyed the snow. But now, it’s time for the big melt as our temperatures start rising!

As we move through our Tuesday afternoon, expect milder weather to move in. Under southerly winds, temperatures will slowly rise into the upper 30s this afternoon and will continue rising this evening. In fact, evening temperatures are expected in the lower 40s. Overnight temperatures will rise into the mid 40s. Winds will blow in from the south between 5 and 15 mph. So, expect some breezy conditions from time to time. We’ll see filtered sunshine this afternoon. Tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies as a weak front approaches the area. We could also see a few isolated to scattered showers this evening and tonight, so keep that in mind.

We’ll start our Wednesday with a few scattered showers and temperatures in the mid 40s. By afternoon, we’re expecting highs to climb into the mid 50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers are possible by afternoon as well.

On Thursday, even warmer weather is in store. We’ll see high temperatures in the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies. Friday brings highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A cold front moves in, giving way to a few scattered showers into Saturday. Highs will cool back into the 40s on Saturday.

This Afternoon: Filtered Sunshine. A Little Warmer. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). A Little Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Clouds and Some Sun. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy and Mild. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1962 Winter Storm: 7.1″ snow Richmond, 4.0″ Salisbury, 3.0″ Norfolk

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.