Dietitian and author Liz Weiss with small steps to a better you on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - In the new year, we all make grandiose plans to lose weight, be healthy and be just better all-around, but these super ambitious promises we make are too nonspecific and often set us up for failure. If starting 2017 with a new commitment to eating a healthy diet is your goal, then you’ll love the fast, easy, and flavorful tips from registered dietitian and cookbook author, Liz Weiss.